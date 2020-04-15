With the national lockdown putting chains over the public life on roads and streets, the animal kingdom seems to have the best of their time in the brave new world.

In the latest sighting of rare animal species after nilgai, and sambar deers; four snow leopards including a pair have been sighted in Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand.

The mountain cats' surprise visit!

These leopards, adapted to the high altitudes were spotted in a camera trap in the national park.

According to DK Singh, the director of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve where Nanda Devi National Park is located, these sightings were caught in a camera trap from January to March and came to light when the forest officials took check on it recently.

Another officer, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, said to the media that the rare sightings of the mountain cats were caught by the state forest department after the recorders were installed at an altitude of 3,100 meters (10,170 ft). Snow leopards are usually reported seen at these heights.

"Camera traps in Nanda Devi National Park reveal a pair of Snow Leopards. A smile adorns with such revelations. Good news being nurtured, folks! Courtesy: Director, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve," said Indian Foreign Service officer Akash Kumar Verma in his tweet.

Snow leopards- the mountain cats

The snow leopards also known as the ounce, a large cat, native to the mountain ranges of Central and South Asia is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. They are most active during dawn, dusk and night and hunt their most preferred prey, the blue sheep, which uses the same habitat at night.

Now a rare species, a conservation programme called the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme has been launched to protect the feline species. Most of the countries are members to the programme.

In addition to this, International Snow Leopard Day is observed on October 23 to underline the importance of protecting the endangered species.

Footages go viral

As the camera footages go viral, the netizens can't stop enthralling the unpredicted presence of snow leopards that roam around in a playful mood.