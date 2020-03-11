Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has been on cloud nine after getting great reviews from critics as an actor for his last film Happy Hardy and Heer. He is now teaming up with Javed Akhtar for the second time for his next film. He will be composing for the movie that has been named Namastey Rome which will be directed by Rajesh Sethi.

Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Akhtar had previously worked together for Namastey London, after which the music tracks from the film became quite popular. What is being hoped to be a winning combination, is coming back with Namastey Rome and the music of which has turned out to be even better according to both of them.

Javed Akhtar during an interaction with International Business Times said "I believe that once any creative work is over and is ready for the public domain the creator of the work should cut the umbilical cord and move forward. I rarely watch the films or listen to the songs I have done in the past but here is an exception. I got to hear the songs of Namastey Rome after a few months of the recording. As per my habit I had forgotten about them but believe me they were an extremely pleasant surprise for me. I must congratulate and thank Himesh Reshammiya with whom I had done a film Namastey London. The music of the film had become extremely popular but honestly, it's not a lack of humility that makes me tell you that in Namastey Rome the music has reached another level."

Director Rajesh Sethi who had started workshops with singer Himesh for his character appearances for the film said that more details will be announced soon. The female lead and the rest of the cast will be finalised within the next four months, the makers will start shooting for the film in 2020.

Confirming his project singer Himesh said, "I am very happy with the music and Javed Sahab is a legend and every word penned by him for this movie is a gem. I am very proud of this product and the way Rajesh ji has conceived the movie I feel he will make a great film , really looking forward to working with Rajesh ji."

Namaste Rome will mark Himesh Reshammiya's return as an actor after Xpose Returns.