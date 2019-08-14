Selena Gomez has found a new career calling her. The celebrity who is a famous singer, songstress and even an actor, is now going to venture into the beauty line. It is only fair that she does the same considering her experience in the field of fashion and beauty.

A week and a half before her 27th birthday last month, Selena went to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to file for a trademark for 'Selena Gomez' under her production company, July Moon Productions. Although the diva has been extremely private about the future of her beauty line, small leaks have made it to the internet.

As per a report on E! News, the beauty brand will feature a plethora of products ranging from "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skincare preparations, body care preparations," and more. After having bagged an array of lucrative endorsement deals such as Puma, Coach, to name a few, the news of her venturing into the beauty line is no surprise.

The plan to venture into beauty line has been in the pipeline for some time now. In fact, for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, which Selena attended with Bill Murray to promote her film The Dead Don't Die, the actress chose extremely bold makeup for her red carpet appearances. She mixed bold lip hues with dramatic eyes and made for a sight for sore eyes. Thanks to the makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, Selena did put up a striking show as her makeup ruled the red carpet game.

With this move, Selena will be joining Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Drew Barrymore, Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Victoria Beckham and Salma Hayek, to name a few, as beauty line divas. Of course, we also have Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line that is making a good profit in the industry. Considering how Selena is quite a social media influencer with a strong fanbase, speculations are ripe that the 27-year-old will probably be on par with Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and may make for a billion-dollar franchise.

Technically, after singers like Rihanna and Lady Gaga ventured into the beauty line, Selena is the third songstress to do the same. Hence, it will be more like seeing how she'd fare among the big three to win the hearts of the fans, not just as singers but also as beauty stalwarts.