BJP National Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya was entangled in yet another controversy after videos of him speaking about the re-conversion of Christians and Muslims to Hinduism went viral.

Speaking at an event at the Udupi Krishna Mutt on Saturday, December 25, the MP said that groups who converted to other religions during the course of India's history must be reconverted to Hinduism on a "war footing."

Videos of Tejasvi's provocative speech, which was live-streamed on Saturday, had gone viral on social media.

In addition to the 'reconversion' remarks, the Bengaluru MP had asked mutts and temples to 'take leadership' to propagate the idea of 'Akhanda Bharath.'

The MP has now withdrawn those remarks following widespread social media outrage and criticism. Taking to Twitter, Surya said on Monday morning that he is 'unconditionally withdrawing the statements' as they have 'regrettably created an avoidable controversy'.

"At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of 'Hindu Revival in Bharat'. Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements," Surya tweeted.

In response to the withdrawal of the controversial statement, Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge tweeted: "If everyone has a #GharWapsi as desired by the BJP, where exactly will they fit them in the varna system or will all be considered as Brahmins by default? That would be an interesting proposition for #GharWapsi."

Surya's infuriating speech came just a few days after Karnataka cleared the anti-religious conversion bill in the Assembly amidst stiff opposition from Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)