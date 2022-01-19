It was around a few days back that Mollywood megastar Mammootty was tested positive for Covid-19. And now, Suresh Gopi, the action king of Mollywood has been also tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Suresh Gopi himself confirmed this news on his official Facebook page, and now, fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Suresh Gopi quarantined himself

In his recent Facebook post, Suresh Gopi revealed that he is completely fine, despite having a mild fever. The actor also made it clear that he is currently in quarantine.

"Despite precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19. I've isolated and quarantined myself. I'm perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected," wrote Suresh Gopi on his Facebook page.

Suresh Gopi completed the filming of Paappan

Suresh Gopi has been busy with the filming of Paappan for the past couple of months. Directed by Joshiy, the filming of this movie is now completed, and the makers are busy with the post-production works.

In Paappan, Suresh Gopi is playing the role of a voluntarily retired S.P. from the Crime Branch who is unwillingly reinstated to the force for investigating a long-standing murder case.

The official motion poster of this Mollywood film was released a couple of days back, and within 48 hours, the video racked up over one million views on YouTube. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the film also stars Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Asha Sarath, Vijayaraghavan, and Shammi Thilakan in other crucial roles. RJ Shaan has penned the script of this movie. Paappan is bankrolled jointly by David Kachappilly and Raaffi Mathirra.