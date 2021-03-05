If the news from the sources is to be believed, Tollywood's most hyped couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are to appear in an upcoming movie together. It is being talked that 'Manam' fame Vikram Kumar is to direct this movie which is tentatively titled as 'Thank You'.

Naga Chaitanya is shooting for this movie-Thank You under Vikram Kumar's direction. Though Samantha's collaboration with the team is not yet official, there are so many speculations regarding her appearance and role. Though the director had commented earlier that Samantha isn't a part of this movie, sources believe that Samantha Akkineni is now roped in, to appear in an extended cameo.

Naga Chaitanya would apparently star opposite two heroines in 'Thank You', and one of them is touted to be Samantha Akkineni. There is no official confirmation though. The movie is currently being shot in the rural areas of Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Thank You is bankrolled by Dil Raju and S Thaman is to compose the music. The cinematography is taken care of by PC Sriram, while B V S Ravi has penned the story for Thank You. Naveen Nooli is the head of the editing department.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya movies

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had first appeared in the movie 'Yem Maya Chesave' which brought them immense fame as a couple. The actors later appeared in the super hit classic of Telugu - Manam. Years after their first movie together, the couple got married.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were recently paired up in the movie Majili, which of course is one of the most loved movies for Akkineni fans. As their on-screen appearance together is so much hyped even today, it seems like the couple would appear in an upcoming movie together again.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula's 'Love Story', starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead.