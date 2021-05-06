South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, who became an overnight sensation with his 'angry man' avatar in 'Arjun Reddy', has reportedly signed his second Bollywood film opposite the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. Recently, the actress started following the 'Geetha Govindam' star on Instagram and this has undoubtedly added more fuel to the fire.

While there is no official announcement on the same from either of the stars, this latest news has left the 'Rowdy' fans super excited and they wish to see the duo soon as it will be a treat to watch Vijay and Katrina together onscreen. However, some reports stated that the official announcement about the film and the rest of the cast and crew will be made soon.

Vijay's Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, Vijay is all geared up for his upcoming Hindi film 'Liger' that will mark his debut in Bollywood. The film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, will see the 'Dear Comrade' star paired opposite actress Ananya Pandey and is slated to release on September 9, 2021.

Experience with Ananya Pandey

Earlier, talking about his 'Liger' experience, Vijay had said in an interview with BollywoodLife: "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old."

'Liger' is a romantic sports action film and will witness Vijay portraying the character of a kickboxer. The upcoming directorial venture of Puri Jaganandh will also star Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.