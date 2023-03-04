National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of a Hizbul Mujahideen commander based in Pakistan, Basit Reshi in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, officials said here.

Continuing its offensive against dreaded terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached property of the Pakistan-based self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit Basit Ahmad Reshi in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the second action against dreaded terrorists during the last 24 hours. Earlier on Thursday house of Al-Umar chief Mushtaq Zargar alias "Latram" in the Gani Mohalla Area of the Nowhatta area of Srinagar was attached.

Recently, Basit Reshi, a Pakistan-based terrorist affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen was declared as a "designated terrorist" under the UAPA (a stringent act legislated to control terror activities) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently. The NIA stated that Basit is currently working for The Resistance Front (TRF) a proxy terror outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Reports said that the immovable property (Agriculture land) around nine marlas falling under the Khasra No. 1962, 1945 at Edipora in Zaingeer Tehsil was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police by the order of Ministry of Home Affairs, the government of India dated 13/02/2023.

Basit, who as per the officials is currently in Pakistan was involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Basit had planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sharief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed.

Who is Basit Ahmad Reshi ?

Reshi is presently involved in the terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF). He manages and supplies arms/ammunition as well as funds for TRF from across the border.

According to the Home Ministry, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Property of Pak based listed terrorist Basit Ahmad Reshi in Baramulla attached by the NIA pic.twitter.com/duItL0nzYp — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 3, 2023

The NIA claims that Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sherief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed.

Born on 4 March 1996, Reshi is a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora Sopore area of Baramulla district and as per NIA, he is presently in Pakistan.

Basit Ahmad Reshi is a 'listed terrorist' under the UA(P) Act and has been operating from Pakistan after his exfiltration to Pakistan. He has been found funding terror activities and acts in the Valley.

Basit Ahmad Reshi joined the militant ranks in 2015 and was involved in the planning and execution of a terror attack at Police Guard Post in Sopore that killed one constable and injured others. Basit was earlier associated with the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen and later exfiltrated to Pakistan. Basit Ahmad Reshi is presently involved in terror activities of The Resistance Front (TRF) and manages and supplies arms/ammunition as well as funds for TRF from across the border.

Reshi's agriculture land measuring 9.25 Marlas has been attached under the provisions of UA(P) Act. Representatives of the State government and State Police assisted the NIA in the attachment process.

Properties of five designated terrorists attached so far

NIA has, till date, attached the properties of five designated terrorists, namely US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Pakistan based terrorists-Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, Basit Ahmad Pir, and KCF (Panjwar) Paramjit Singh alias Panjwar.

In addition, NIA recently attached, under UAPA, the Hurriyat office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat terror funding case.