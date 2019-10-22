Things have turned really big for veteran Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri as he collaborated with international pop sensation Lady Gaga for two songs. Not just that, the 'gold man' recorded a song with Akon as well.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Lahiri himself confirmed that he recently worked with Lady Gaga on two songs, which will be a mix of English and Hindi lyrics. He also spoke about his association with Akon.

Yes, two duets, she will be singing in English and me in Hindi in my inimitable style. We are now waiting for the release to be greenlit, hopefully by the year-end. I also collaborated with Akon two months ago. That song should also be out soon. Lady Gaga's Sanskrit Tweet

While this news is now making heads turn, a recent tweet by Lady Gaga had made a lot of noise on social media. The international icon had tweeted out a Sanskrit mantra, leaving all her followers confused.

She had tweeted, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu", which means "May all beings everywhere be happy and free". While this tweet had left everyone wondering how she knew Sanskrit, it will be interesting to know if Lahiri was the one who taught her these lines.