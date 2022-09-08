'The Kapil Sharma Show' is all set to make a comeback with its third season but it seems that the core team will remain incomplete this time. Chandan Prabhakar, aka Chandu, who has played several characters on the show has finally confirmed that he will not make his return in the new season. Chandan, who is an integral part of the show, and Kapil have worked together for years and the two share a close bond.

Chandan Prabhakar to quit show?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Chandan has revealed that he will not be there in the upcoming season. He said, "I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break."

This comes after Krushna Abhishek, who plays a number of characters in the show, had confirmed his exit from the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show due to agreement issues between him and the producers.

Bharti Singh won't be able to be regular

In addition, Bharti Singh will also not be a part of the show 'regularly.' Earlier she had told Pinkvilla, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it's not that I won't do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won't be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi (I will be a part of the show but not regularly) because I also have a baby now, and have other shows and events too."

Chandan started his career as a contestant in the 2007 comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' where he emerged as the runner-up.

The 'Kapil Sharma Show', which began in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes so far, will start streaming on Sony Tv from September 10 this year.