Every Sandalwood celebrity is under lens after Kiccha Sudeep extended his support to campaign for BJP as the Karnataka Assembly elections draw closer. One such meeting between director-actor of Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Mookambika temple in Kollur has made many curious.

Though the meeting was described as a surprise visit, there are many different ways to analyse the encounter. Bommai responded to the media about it stressing that it was coincidental. "I met Rishab Shetty in the Kollur Mookambika temple by chance," he told the media. "Before I got there, Rishab Shetty was already in the temple. As a result, we continued and worshipped God. It wasn't planned in advance."

However, what the CM said after is interesting. Bommai added to it by saying, "There are many similarities between our principle and his. Rishab has consistently backed our theory, even in the past as the ideas by Rishab Shetty are similar to that. He has often published it. He being in Kollur temple caught me off guard. He praised the BJP's leadership and it's administration. But, no discussions over attending the campaign have yet taken place between us."

Rishab Shetty hasn't responded to the political side of the situation saying it was purely coincidental. "When I went to Mukambike darshan in Kollur, I met the Hon'ble Chief Minister, I don't want any link of this to politics. I am fully engaged in the work of Kantara. May all your love and blessing be with me," he tweeted.

But the meeting gains currency as it comes after Kiccha Sudeep, who said he admired Bommai's leadership, has already entered politics. Sudeep declared that he will advocate for the candidates the CM suggests rather than actively running for office as a representative of the BJP.

But with Rishab, things are different as he is intending to run for an office, some reports claimed. The recent development indicates that Rishab, who frequently speaks on behalf of the BJP and its philosophies, may be looking for a role.

Rishab even just met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. As per the information available from the BJP's central office, Rishab will reportedly be engaged in 13 Udupi and Dakshina Kannada constituencies. Though Rishab has many times reiterated that that he would not enter politics, it remains to be seen whether he extends support to the BJP this time.

Former DyCM Savadi joins Congress

Laxman Savadi, a former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, left the BJP on Friday after learning that he would not receive a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in the southern state. He had only left the party two days before.

Savadi has joined the grand old party, according to KPCC President D K Shivakumar, who spoke to the media on Friday.

"There isn't a requirement. He believes he has been made to feel inferior. It is our obligation to bring such strong leadership into the Congress Party. Also there are more than 9 to10 sitting MLAs who want to join us, but we don't have space to accommodate them," Shivakumar added.