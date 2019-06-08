Pooja Hegde, who made her acting debut in Kollywood in Jiiva's Mugamoodi, seems to be ready to make her comeback to Kollywood. Seven years after her first film, the hot and happening is girl is rumoured to be returning with Suriya's next film.

If we go by the reports in Telugu media, Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the female lead in Suriya's upcoming movie, Soorarai Pottru. The actress, although not signed on th dotted lines, is keen to be part of the project, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages.

It has to be noted that Aparna Balamurali is also playing an important role in Sudha Kongara Prasad-directorial movie.

Pooja Hegde is one of fast-growing actresses in Bollywood and Telugu films. In the last two years, she has been part of successful Tollywood films like Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham, Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Mahesh Babu's recently-release Maharshi.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, the shooting of the movie is progress in Chattisgarh. Hollywood stunt director Greg Powell is choreographing an action sequence which also involves Suriya.

The film is reportedly based on the life of businessman and entrepreneur, Captain Gopinath. The project is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga.

Soorarai Pottru has the music of GV Prakash Kumar, Niketh Bommireddy's cinematography and Sathish Suriya's editing.

Meanwhile, Suriya's latest movie NGK has failed to set the box office on fire. The film, which was released last weekend, has performed decently only in Tamil Nadu.