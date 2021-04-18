In the middle of death of destruction as the centre and state governments collectively continue to fail people, it's the marginalised who find themselves relegated to a corner.

While the virus may be democratic in infecting the masses, it's definitely not so objective while affecting them. The innocent continues to suffer because of a reckless few and the healthcare frontline workers bear the brunt of systemic flaws in controlling the pandemic.

Tragedy strikes family

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, following her husband's death due to Covid, a 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after drowning herself in a lake. The loss and tragedy did not end there. The woman's three-year-old son also followed her into Sunegaon Lake in Loha and drowned on Wednesday night. According to the police, the 40-year-old laborer from Telangana had come to Loha, located 40 kms from the district of Nanded, to look for work and had gotten infected with the disease.

The man had died in a government hospital on Tuesday, April 13. Following the incident, his wife allegedly died by suicide by drowning herself in the lake, the officials said. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. The couple had three children and one of them, the three-year-old boy also drowned after he followed his mother into the lake.

In a separate incident last week, a 52-year-old woman allegedly doused herself with kerosene before self-immolating at home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, four days after testing Covid-positive. Police officials said, that according to her family, she was upset over her Covid result.

2,61, 500 fresh Covid cases

It's tough to determine as to which figure carries more shock value. The fact that India registered 2,61,000 fresh Covid infections or the fact that this number is the biggest daily surge yet. Alongside the nation also saw its deadliest day of the pandemic as 1,501 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is the fourth straight day of India recording more than 2 lakh cases, with Maharashtra (67,123) and Uttar Pradesh (27,734) contributing significantly to the case load.

If blaming could help find solutions, we'd have found many by now. But are all we all to be equally blamed for this? Surely, some a little more than the others.