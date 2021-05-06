COVID-19 pandemic took a wild turn in India during the second wave, killing thousands and infecting lakhs of people on a daily basis. Amidst this state of emergency, high-octane political drama unfolded in Karnataka, as political leaders on both sides of ruling and opposition parties took turns at slinging mud. As a breath of fresh air, state Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan came to save the day with his heart-winning gesture.

After the tragic incident in Chamrajanagar that killed two dozen people due to oxygen shortage, the entire state and its leaders are on high alert. A major disaster was averted on Thursday at a Bengaluru hospital, where oxygen shortage could have killed hundreds if timely action was not taken.

KC General Hospital in Bengaluru's Malleswaram had just 0.5 tonnes oxygen remaining on Wednesday night. About 200 patients were being treated in oxygenated beds in the hospital, whose lives were at risk. The oxygen supply was to arrive from Bellary's ProxAir, but it didn't, creating a tense situation at the hospital.

Dy CM's swift action

Dr Renuka Prasad, who was monitoring the oxygen supply vertical in the hospital, notified Dr Ashwathnarayan of the gravity of the situation at the hospital. Ashwathnarayan then identified another private company located in Dabaspete on Bengaluru-Pune Highway where the oxygen was available. Upon Deputy CM's orders, the company was ready to provide 20 jumbo cylinders.

By coordinating with the Bengaluru traffic police, the oxygen tanker was given green corridor from Dabaspete till the hospital in Malleshwaram. As the tanker arrived, the hospital's oxygen storage tank was refilled to 5.5 tonnes, about 90 percent of the storage capacity by 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The timely action of the minister, prompt response by the oxygen supplier and assistance by the Bengaluru traffic police saved 200 lives.

Praises beyond politics

While netizens were quick to applaud the efforts made by Ashwathnarayan in averting what could have been a major tragedy, praises came from across the political lines.

At a challenging time such as now, it is welcoming to see leaders unite to fight the pandemic and acknowledge where credit is due. This is in contrast to what was witnessed in wake of the alleged BBMP bed-allotment scandal.