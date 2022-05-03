What do you excavate by unearthing the journeys of other humans? We meet their honest self. Speaking of which, we have actress Aroma Sharma sharing her journey with us. In conversation with a particular media portal, the actress showed her candid side by conversing about how she made it into the entertainment industry.

Aroma Sharma says, "I'm very grateful for where I'm now. But when I look back, I can't stop embracing the lessons I have learned and the achievements I have earned. Following your dreams needs courage and a bag full of sacrifices. But when you look at your feats, it's all worth it."

The actress had lived through various stormy and gloomy days to find her place in the industry. Speaking of which, Aroma Sharma says, "This journey was one of a roller coaster ride. I faced rejections more than opportunities. And it feels terrible when you are unable to show your talent, which you consider your superpower. But none of this rejection unnerved me for longer."

"I was very tough and adamant about my dreams. Giving up was never an option for me, so every time I was knocked down by a rejection, I stood back stronger and did this until I found my first big project," Aroma Sharma further added. From state to national level pageants, the actress-model took every opportunity given to her by the agencies. Despite not winning, Aroma kept participating in each of them. The actress has walked the ramp for Pune Fashion Week, Tassels, Vera Moda, and many more.

After an uphill battle, Aroma Sharma made her doubt with the music video "Tere Chale Aane Le Baad '' alongside influencer Vishal Pandey. The video was loved and appreciated by thousands of people across the country. Aroma Sharma has also represented India at Miss International Friendship 2019.

The actress has overcome many fences and look at her now, she is one of the most cherished celebrities we have. Aroma Sharma validates the saying, "strong determination can move the mountains." She has many exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress will soon be seen with big TV stars and will also make her debut in the south film industry.