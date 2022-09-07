Within hours of an exchange of firing between Pakistani Rangers and the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border (IB) Arnia sector of Jammu district, both sides agreed to maintain maximum restraint on the border to ensure the safety of the people.

According to the BSF, a flag meeting was held by the BSF and Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday in which both sides agreed to maintain restraint on the International Border.

The meeting came after the Border Security Force gave a befitting reply to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Rangers at the IB in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

"A coy (company) commander level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at 01.45 p.m. on the border. The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in the future. Meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere," the BSF said.

As Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Tuesday morning by resorting to unprovoked firing, troops of BSF gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its misdemeanours.

As reported earlier on Tuesday morning, tension flared up all along the IB in R S Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on a patrol party of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Pakistani Rangers resorted to firing on the BSF patrol party near Arnia on early Tuesday morning. BSF troops retaliated effectively and gave a befitting reply to firing from the other side. Firing continued for half an hour as both sides exchanged bullets before calm prevailed on the border.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K. It's for the first time since February 2021 that Indian and Pakistani exchanged fire on the border.