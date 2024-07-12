Reports of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma planning to leave India and shift to London has gained momentum once again. In the last few years, Virat and Anushka have spent majority of their time in London. From a pregnant Anushka living in London for months, delivering her son there and Virat joining her after their baby boy's birth; the duo has been spending a lot of time away from the country.

Virat's latest statement where he said that once he leaves cricket, he would be done and people won't get to see him further worried his fans and followers. And now, when a website shared the news on its Instagram page, netizens had varied reactions. Majority slammed Kohli and Anushka for planning to leave India and cited the example of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Social media irked

"Earning from the country and spending it outside," wrote a user. "They earn from the country and then leave it, then the youth idolises them," wrote another user. "They shouldn't come back either. Respect increased for ms dhoni and rohit sharma who didn't leave their hometown," a comment read. "People in the army leave the world for the countrymen and then the countrymen do this," another comment read.

"20 percent of rich indians already left this country," a social media user wrote. "So called deshbhakt (nationalist)," another social media user commented. However, there were some who empathised with the couple. "They want privacy and a normal life for their kids and left with no option," a person opined. "This is what they are forced to do because the media won't leave them alone here," another person wrote.

What do you have to say about rumours of Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma planning to settle down in London?