Caffeine addicts, rejoice. There's a new addition to the coffee herd. In a market crowded with both indigenous coffee shops and those from different parts of the world, the Choksi brothers, Vardhaman and Rushabh, felt there was space for another and thus was born Cuppa Joe. "We both had this urge to start something creative, like when we started Escobar," says Vardhaman.

The month-old coffee shop in Mumbai competes with giants such as Café Coffee Day and Costa Coffee next door with unique beverages like butter beer and marshmallow mocha, along with "fresh food" like pastas and paninis. The newbie also offers choices of soy and skimmed milk and all-day breakfast to its customers.

Speaking on the concept of their venture, Vardhaman said, "With Cuppa Joe, we aim to set an entirely new standard for coffee: fanatic about freshness, unyielding on quality and rooted in community. Cuppa Joe aims to create an experience which is unforgettable, casual yet sophisticated, stylish yet affordable. With 40 per cent of the country comprising the youth, we wish to cater to this segment with a cafe that is affordable and provides a wholesome experience. We want Cuppa Joe to be a part of everyone's day." With an initial investment of around ₹1 crore, the owners are hoping to achieve operational breakeven in four months. Cuppa Joe or Ordinary Joe? Only time will tell.

