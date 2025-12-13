A day after adulterated eggs triggered widespread concern across Jammu and Kashmir, another food safety scare has surfaced—this time involving a popular biscuit brand. Authorities in Anantnag have banned the sale of certain biscuits after laboratory analysis confirmed dangerously high levels of sulphites, rendering the product unsafe for consumption.

The action followed an inspection by the Food Safety Department, which sent samples for testing. According to the laboratory report (No. JK-665/DEC/25/786), dated December 5, 2025, the biscuits contained sulphite levels exceeding the permissible limit under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. Excess sulphites—commonly used as preservatives—are known to cause allergic reactions, breathing difficulties, and other health issues, especially among vulnerable individuals.

Responding promptly to the findings, Designated Officer (Food Safety), Anantnag, Sheikh Zameer Ahmad, exercised powers under Section 36(3)(b) of the FSSA to impose an immediate ban on the sale, distribution, and storage of the identified biscuit brand across the district. The order warns that consuming food products with sulphite content above the permitted limit "may pose a threat to the health of consumers," and directs that the product be removed from shelves without delay.

The incident has further shaken public trust in food quality across the region, coming on the heels of the egg adulteration scare reported earlier this week. With two back-to-back violations, concerns are mounting over the safety of commonly consumed packaged foods in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Food Safety Department has urged shopkeepers, distributors, and wholesalers to strictly comply with the ban, warning of stringent action against violators. Consumers have also been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or substandard food products to authorities.

Officials added that intensified inspections and strict surveillance will continue in the days ahead as part of a broader crackdown on unsafe food items across the region.

Probe Ordered into Adulterated Eggs

After rotten meat seizures in recent months, the Kashmir Valley is now grappling with yet another food safety challenge—this time involving allegedly adulterated eggs.

On Thursday, an elected representative of the ruling National Conference flagged the issue, expressing deep concern over reports of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole residues being detected in eggs supplied across the valley.

The National Conference legislator urged the Chief Minister to intervene, stressing the seriousness of the matter.

"For the safety of our people, there can be no compromise. This must be treated with utmost urgency," the MLA posted, noting that both drugs are strictly banned in food-producing animals due to their carcinogenic and toxic effects.

In recent months, enforcement agencies in the valley have seized thousands of kilograms of rotten meat, stale fish, and low-grade dressed chicken unfit for human consumption.

Responding to the latest alert, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered an urgent investigation into allegations that adulterated eggs are being sold in the market.

According to an official communication issued by the office of the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), the matter surfaced through posts made on the social media handle of Tanvir Sadiq, MLA in the J&K Legislative Assembly.

The minister's office observed that the legislator publicly expressed concern over the potential health risks, prompting the Government to seek an immediate review.

Deeply concerned by reports of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole residues being detected in eggs, drugs that are strictly banned in food-producing animals because of their carcinogenic and toxic effects.



This issue becomes even more serious because eggs are consumed heavily by… — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) December 11, 2025

Following this, the Minister for FCS&CA directed the Controller of the Legal Metrology Department to urgently examine and verify the allegations. The department has been instructed to submit a detailed report within two days.

Officials said the inquiry aims to determine whether adulterated eggs are actually being sold and, if confirmed, to trace the source and initiate corrective measures to protect public health.

Raising the matter on X, Tanvir Sadiq noted that the issue is particularly serious because eggs are widely consumed by children, senior citizens, and patients. Doctors often recommend eggs as a primary source of protein, amplifying the potential health risk.

"I urge the Health Minister @sakinaitoo and Food and Supplies Minister @satishsharmajnk, along with their respective departments and Food Safety authorities, to immediately investigate, conduct residue testing across markets, trace the source, and take strict action against violators," Sadiq posted.