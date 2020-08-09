Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Andamanese people via the digital mode amid the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday.

The Prime Minister interacted with the BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands through a video conference on Sunday, a day before dedicating the Submarine optical fibre cable project, connecting Chennai and Port Blair.

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone, and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder," he said.

Modi added that the islands are strategically positioned with proximity to Chennai, Kolkata and the Mongla Port in Bangladesh which will prove beneficial for the islands which can be developed as the hub of the 'blue economy'.

Talking about the development of the Andamans, Modi said, "The Central government's initiatives have been very influential in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. These islands are being connected to other cities in the country by airways while also improving their inter-connectivity. Port Blair airport is being expanded."

The Prime Minister also took a detailed stock from the local leadership about their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After listening to many anecdotes and personal experiences of the local BJP leadership, the PM seemed content and expressed his willingness to visit the Islands soon.