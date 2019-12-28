Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is keen to leave her footprint in Kollywood following the massive success of Dhanush's Asuran. She has now expressed her wish to work in more number of movies in Tamil.

The actress won the Best Actor in A Leading Role Female (Popular) for her impressive performance in Malayalam film Aami at the Filmfare South Awards held in Chennai, recently. "I really hope I get to do more good films in Tamil. Asuran was my first film in a language other than Malayalam, and I want to take up some more interesting offers," The Times of India quotes her as saying at the event.

She also spoke about her visits to Chennai. Manju Warrier claims that the post-production works of her many movies happened in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. "Now, it feels even more special. A few people have started recognising me here," she added.

After working with Mollywood in over 30 movies since her debut in 1994, Manju Warrier entered Kollywood with National Award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Asuran. She played the role of Dhanush's wife named Pachaiyamal in the flick.

It was a powerful role and her performance in the revenge drama earned a lot of appreciation from the critics and audience. Hence, she is now keen to act in good movies in Tamil film industry.

Her Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, hit the screens last weekend and opened to mixed reviews. She had a few movies in her kitty and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the biggest among them.