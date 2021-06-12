Who hasn't heard of mild to severe side-effects of Covid jabs? Fatigue, fever to breathlessness, seizures; one odd case of conjunctivitis even. But magnetism is a first. Believe it or not, a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik area has claimed that his body has developed magnetic powers after two jabs of Covid-19 vaccine.

Arvind Sonar, a senior citizen of Nashik's Shivaji Chowk has said that his body developed magnetism after the second dose of Covishield. To prove his claim, he has even shared a video on social media where coins, spoons and metal objects and even kitchen utensils like spatula, plates can be seen sticking to his arms and chest.

As per the interviews given by Sonar and his family members, at first they discounted the idea of metal objects sticking to his body, thinking it must be the sweat or heat or something. However, as per claims, the objects stuck to his body even after a bath. So to prove the point, the 70-year-old Sonar even made a video.

The doctors from Nashik Municipal Corporation refused to comment, saying the matter is currently being looked into. "I have seen the video, however, we can't confirm that it's happened after vaccination. After investigation only we can come to some conclusion. For now, we will send a report to the government and after that, we will see if any investigation needs to be done," Dr Ashok Thorat told TOI.

PIB clarifies

Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video doing the rounds on social media, PIB issued a clarification on the safety of Covid vaccines. "Covid-19 vaccines do not make people magnetic and are completely safe."

Just the 'bizarreness' that social media needs

A significant part of the memes straightaway went for the super heroes and comic book characters with magnetic powers. India's got its very own Magneto, some joked. "I am upset with the fact that Covishield did not give me magnetic powers," joked a user. On the clarification issued by Press Information Bureau, commented a user, "So all my dreams of assuming super powers are shattered now." The wait is on for someone to assume gravity defying powers as well. Till the next jab.