In the wake of the alleged sexual abuse case from a shelter home at Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka, the woman and child welfare department has demanded an immediate inspection at all shelter homes across the state.

The welfare department has also issued a circular demanding weekly inspection of the shelter home facilities in Karnataka and a report of the inspection must be sent to the government before the tenth of every month. They have asked for the first inspection report before April 8.

The concerned authorities conducting the inspections have been directed to counsel the children at such facilities about child abuse and also ensure that the children living there are not physically or mentally abused.

According to the reports, to prevent such horrible incidents in the future, the woman and child welfare department have issued a similar circular to the district child protection officer and district nodal officer to hold timely inspections.

The Chikkaballapura police had arrested two staff of a government-run shelter home on Tuesday for allowing the minor girls at the facility to engage in sexual activities with their boyfriends. Ten staffs were suspended from the facility after the Chikkaballapura incident.

According to police officials, four minor girls, who were sexually abused in the past, were rehabilitated at the Chikkaballapura shelter home managed by the department of women and child welfare. Last month, the girls were taken to Kanakapura for job-oriented training and two of them went missing. A missing person complaint was registered at Kanakapura police station, reports TOI.

Police officials had earlier suspected that the minors were used in a prostitution racket. After the issue came to light, shelter home superintendent Nagabhushanachari registered a case with Chikkaballapura Town police, adds the report.