social media

Facing criticism for alleged bungling in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination scheduled for June 2024.

The exam, which determines candidates' eligibility for junior fellowship programs in science subjects, has been postponed. According to a circular issued by the NTA, the Joint CSIR NET examination, originally scheduled for June 25 and June 27, 2024, has been delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and logistical challenges.

social media

"The candidates are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024, which was scheduled to be held between June 25, 2024, to June 27, 2024, is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," reads the circular.

Congress reacts to the postponement of exams

Member of Parliament and General Secretary in-charge Communications, Congress Jairam Ramesh commented on the development via a post on 'X', stating, "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth."

UGC-NET Exam already cancelled

The announcement follows the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, which was conducted on June 18, due to initial evidence suggesting the integrity of the exam had been compromised. The Education Ministry has confirmed that the UGC-NET exam will be rescheduled, with new dates to be announced soon. Additionally, the case of examination irregularities will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions according to the eligibility criteria established by UGC. This exam is conducted twice a year—in June and December—in five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. It is administered in a computer-based format. Last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared for the December edition of the exam. This year, more than 2 lakh students have registered.