Just a day after a massive explosion hit Beirut that killed hundreds, another incident in Ajman, UAE, has shocked netizens. A massive fire engulfed a market in the new industrial area of Ajman at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

Videos of the huge blaze forming a thick cloud over the city are widely circulated on social media. The cause of the fire wasn't identified, but the civil defence teams were rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

An official of Ajman Civil Defence told Khaleej Times that the firefighters put out the fire in three hours and the cooling operation was underway. "Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blazes which have broken out in many shops therein," sources told Khaleej Times. "Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno."

This fire is in Ajman .. ffs what’s going on with the world!! pic.twitter.com/Wbaet4wtqe — ???. (@itsdumbjay) August 5, 2020

As night falls, fire crews are struggling to put out the market fire in Ajman, UAE. No word on the cause yet. pic.twitter.com/VlJYnqSpP6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 5, 2020

No injuries have been reported from the incident. More details are awaited.