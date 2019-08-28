Every film has a hero, heroine, and their love story. But the love cannot be highlighted in a crime thriller or an action entertainer. So to make a movie that is focusing on love, an actor has to choose a love story only. Well, that is what Prabhas has been looking for some time, and finally, he fell in love with a script. Though Prabhas is known to be an action entertainer, he has done more number of love stories in his career.

After Saaho, Prabhas will be seen in a love story which will be directed by Radhakrishna of Jil fame. Jil has also been produced by UV Creations, while Gopichand and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles.

"I have been wanting to do a love story. I told Sujeeth too, to bring a love story where the characters have a lot to talk about love, and look cute together when in love. You know that subtle love story is what I want to do. I'm glad that I will be shooting for a love story after Saaho. It will give me some peace of mind and make me feel relaxed too," said Prabhas.

The film went on floors last year and Prabhas has taken part in the shoot already. The first schedule happened in Europe last year and the team has taken a break as Prabhas had to complete Saaho. Once the promotions of Saaho come to an end, Prabhas will prep up himself to take part in the shoot of the yet to be titled film. There were rumours that the film will be titled as Amor, which means love in Spanish.

Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this film and this is their first collaboration together. This film is also being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Banners, jointly. Gopi Krishna banners belongs to Krishnam Raju, uncle of Prabhas. Also, the veteran actor will be seen doing a key role in this film which is expected to release next year.

'Like I promised, I will make sure I will make at least two films a year. I know the gap is getting too much. So I hope to finish my next film as soon as possible," said the macho man.