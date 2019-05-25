After working in two big projects in the form of Baahubali series and Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty had taken a break from the films. Now, the actress has returned to full-fledged acting with Madhavan-starrer Silence, which is launched on Friday, 24 May. The team had a formal pooja to mark the commencement of the shooting in Seattle in the US.

Anushka Shetty has teamed up with Madhavan after a gap of more than 10 years. They had paired up in Sundar C's Rendu, which was the debut film of the actress in Tamil. The latest flick also has Hollywood star Michael Madsen, Anjali and Shalini Pandey in the important roles.

It is a multilingual movie which will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Silence, which is titled as Nishabdam in Telugu, will be majorly shot in the US.

"My first day first shot of #Nishabdam #silence @ActorMadhavan #AnushkaShetty @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju @ishalinipandey #avasaralasrinivas. [sic]" the director shared his excitement on Twitter about the first day shoot.

It is said to be a silent film in which Anushka Shetty will be seen as an NRI businesswoman. As per the rumours, she is a deaf and dumb in the multilingual flick. Hemant Madhukar of 125 KM and Vastadu Naa Raju fame is directing the film which is funded by People Media Factory.

The makers have plans to release in multiple languages in 2020.

Coming back to Anushka, she was missing in action after the Baahubali series and Bhaagamathie. The actress has kept herself out of limelight for the reasons best known to her. Although Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy marks her official comeback, she is not doing a full-fledged role in the mega-budget film.

Hence, Silence will be sort of a comeback film for her.