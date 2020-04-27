The deadly coronavirus and the havoc it has wrecked is no laughing matter. So far, the humour in the situation has been lost on people especially with the pain the virus has caused people. Stars have been trying to diffuse the tension a bit, but there are just some jokes that the world doesn't seem to be ready for yet.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the other day about an uninvited guest, a bat in his house and joked about how coronavirus is continuously dogging us. What seemed like a joke didn't make netizens laugh who thought the actor was making light of a serious matter. Now, the actor has put out another tweet, with a heart-warming video calling for compassion.

Amitabh Bachchan calls for compassion after ill-timed joke

Laughter may be the best medicine, but it's a tricky business. We've all cracked awkward jokes where our deadpan humour ends up inviting criticism, but all of us don't have over 40 million followers as an audience to try our lacklustre humour on. This is just a side-effect of being popular.

The other day Amitabh Bachchan poked some fun at a bat entering his house and said, "Coronavirus isn't quitting the chase," on Twitter. While the situation is funny, the joke on Coronavirus was awkward and netizens pointed it out.

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. ??

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

The Bollywood actor followed it up with a heart-warming video on doctors with his voice over, "A doctor held me in his arms when I came out of my mother's womb. A nurse bathed me with her gentle hands when I was a little baby." He also implored that we don't wash out hands of humanity.

T 3513 - A small step towards #Humanity pic.twitter.com/dHu6ZE7aMd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 26, 2020

He asked everybody to be humane, compassionate, not to shun and be more inclusive as a society. Well, that means everyone has to be more sensitive to the situation too, including making jokes that may upset people who're directly affected by it. Karan Johar seemed to think the sensitivity was key when he reflected on his own posts. This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has been in trouble for talking about Coronavirus, he was earlier pulled up for spreading misinformation.