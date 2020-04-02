Bollywood celebrities who have quarantined themselves because of the coronavirus outbreak have been generously donating for the PM's COVID-19 relief funds to help out in the time of need. From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan and many more contributed in one way or another to fight this deadly virus. Now, where some of them have taken their social media to share about their donations, some did the charity quietly.

But Netizens didn't take it quite well and started trolling those who haven't declared their donations. Amitabh Bachchan also faced backlash for not declaring his donation. Giving a befitting reply to the trollers, Amitabh posted a poem on twitter which read, "T 3484 -एक ने दिया और कह दिया,कि दिया, दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं,कि दिया, दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन। इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए , जो जानें मुझे,जानें, मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न !"

Now, Sonakshi Sinha has been facing criticism for not contributing to the COVID-19 funds. Followers have been trolling the Dabbang fame and posting negative comments for her. But Sona "Khamosh'ed'" everyone by posting the perfect reply through her Twitter handle. She wrote, "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)"

Sonakshi was last seen with Salman Khan in Dabbang 3. Many of her friends from Bollywood have made generous donations. While Akshay Kumar made a donation of Rs 25 crore, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli donated Rs 3 crore. Other actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn, among others, also made their contribution towards the cause. The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has been increasing day by day. PM has urged all the citizens to maintain social distancing and stay safe in their house.