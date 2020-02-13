The magic of Aladdin is ready to enthrall the audience again as a sequel of the movie has been confirmed by Disney, according to a report.

The sequel will be written by John Gartins and Andrea Berloff, Variety reported.

Sources say the movie is in early development, but after spending the last six months figuring out what direction to take the next film, producers look to have found their path, Variety report added.

Aladdin 2 will be a theatrical release rather than been released on Disney+ streaming service.

Guy Ritchie is set to return to the director's chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin, and Jasmine, respectively as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Aladdin had minted $1 billion worldwide and the success of the film is the reason for Disney to announce its sequel.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who last produced Two Popes, are returning to produce. Rideback's Ryan Halprin will executive produce, THR report said.

Based on the 1992 animated classic, the 2019 pic was a massive hit, becoming only the fourth live-action adaptation to cross the billion-dollar global box office milestone — joining "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Alice in Wonderland."

The plot follows Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, living in the Arabian city of Agrabah along with his pet monkey Abu, rescues and befriends Princess Jasmine, who has snuck out of the palace to explore, tired of her sheltered life. Meanwhile, the grand vizier, Jafar, schemes to overthrow Jasmine's father as the Sultan with the support of Iago, his sardonic pet parrot.

He seeks a magic lamp hidden in the Cave of Wonders that will grant him three wishes. He has been unable to retrieve the lamp himself because only "the diamond in the rough" is allowed to enter the cave.