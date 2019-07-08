After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, yet another actor has confirmed to be part of Mani Ratnam's next movie. He is a versatile actor who is said to be doing an important role in the mega-budget project. Any guesses? Well, it is none other than Vikram.

At a press meet held recently to promote his upcoming flick Kadaram Kondan, Vikram said that he is joining hands with Mani Ratnam again. Chiyaan stated that he will be joining the shooting next year. He had earlier worked with the ace filmmaker in Raavanan, which had Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leads.

Interestingly, he is the second actor after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have confirmed to be part of Mani Ratnam's next movie.

If the rumours are to be believed, Vikram will be doing the role of Aditya Karikaalan in the film, which is based on Tamil historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan.

Going by the reports, Amitabh Bachchan as Sundara Chozhar, Sathyaraj as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandhini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Keerthy Suresh as Kunthavai Naachiyaar, and Karthi as Vanthiya Devan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's creation.

However, the movie, which is produced by Lyca Productions, is yet to be formally announced by the makers.