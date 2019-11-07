It is really common to post pictures of the places you explore and share it with your followers. That's something every travel influencer or blogger does. But ever wondered to create content that would have a story to tell? Well, David Bekhazi is one such Lebanese influencer now living in Dubai. He has curated the content on his social media that shows the world the art and culture of the Middle East from his perspective. "I want to bring inspiration to the world through art and storytelling", said David. Emphasizing more on relevant content has made him one of the top influencers in Dubai today. For the last 5 years, he has established a good fanbase on social media; thanks to his travel experiences around the world.

His posts have art which has a deep meaning in it. His flair for art and craft is because of his past work. David has spent the last 15 years working as a creative director in many advertising agencies. However, this year he made a career change and decided to move to a Public Relations agency. We are really looking forward to this new move made by him. In 2019, he was even chosen as the ambassador for Dubai Tourism and his storytelling type of content has given an insight to the best places and things of Dubai right from the favourite designers to the prominent places of the region.

One of the biggest and the most important part of David's lifestyle is to travel. He likes meeting new people from different walks of life and interacts with them while exploring the world. This year he has already explored places like Dubai, Amsterdam, London, Paris and Greece. Well, this is just the start of his journey and looking at his work, we are sure that he has a lot to offer to his audience. His idea of living every experience as his best and perhaps the last moment shows that his life is all about adventures and fun.

