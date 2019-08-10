Almost 29 years ago, actress Vijayasanthi won National Award for Best Actress award for Karthavyam, which is one of her most popular films. After that, no actress, for a Telugu movie, has bagged the award for the Telugu film industry. Released in 1990, the film is directed by Mohan Gandhi and has bagged many other awards too.

Now, after 29 years, an actress, for her performance in Telugu cinema, has bagged the same award. It is none other than Keerthy Suresh, who brought back the honour to the Telugu film industry with her performance in Mahanati, which won the Best Film award too.

Telugu audience, actors, filmmakers and movie buffs are happy for Keerthy Suresh for winning a National Award in the Best Actress category, for Mahanati. The actress deserves the honour and it is definitely a happy moment for her and the team of Mahanati.

Film fraternity down south are proud of the actress and they call her the pride of the industry. Even senior actresses from various industries are praising her for the outstanding performance she has given in the film and are saying that no one else could have done the role better.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt under Vyjayanthi movies, it has Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and others in lead roles.

Mahanati has done really well at the box office too and has gone to screenings at many international film festivals.