The Delhi government has sounded a flood alert as the national capital is facing a flood-like situation due to the overflowing water of river Yamuna.

The river has crossed its danger mark of 205.36 metres and the water level is expected to rise drastically, as 8.28 lakh cusecs of water were released from Hathni Kund barrage of Haryana on Sunday.

The situation at Delhi Railway Bridge has worsened as warning level of 204 meters has been exceeded. It is below the danger level of 204.83 meters but is expected to rise to 207.0 meters by 6 pm on August 21.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting of concerned officials in the wake of the flood alert. CM Kejriwal said that water level is expected to cross the danger mark on Monday evening. "Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation 24x7," Kejriwal said.

He told the people not to be scared requested those living in flood plains to move to safer places and stay in tents. "We have arranged 2120 tents," he added.

The vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river Yamuna has been stopped due to rising water-level. The water level has crossed the warning level and is at 205 meters. The state government has issued orders for evacuation from the low lying areas. Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed for safe evacuation.

The water released from Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday is highest ever recorded. After the 1978 flood, which had halted the lives of over 4 million population of the state capital, this will be the next biggest flood that Delhi will see if the water level crosses 207.49 metres.