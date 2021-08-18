The 60 odd Afghan students, enrolled in various courses in Lucknow University (LU), have turned into a bundle of nerves, worrying about the safety of their families back home.

Jawad Majeedy, a 27-year-old Afghan national, studying in Lucknow University, said, "Just when we thought that normalcy was returning to Afghanistan and we could breathe easy, we have been plunged into uncertainty again."

Majeedy has been talking to his relatives in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan that fell to the Taliban on Monday.

"I had warned my brother and sister living in Kabul to take measures for their safety and had pleaded with them to leave. Now I am unable to contact them since Sunday and I do not know where they are," he said.

Another student, who did not wish to be named, said he had spoken to his father last week and the latter had told him not to ever return to Afghanistan.

"My father somehow felt that Taliban would return to Afghanistan one day and he sent me here to study because Taliban is against education. They only understand the language of guns and will execute us if they come to know about us," he said.

Some of these students are in touch with those who have escaped from Afghanistan and are presently in Delhi.

Majeedy said, "I know about 300 people who have sold their belongings and fled Afghanistan with no hopes of returning. We try to get them places to stay in Delhi at cheaper rates and help them in getting assistance from the Indian government. We also hope to get some news about our relatives from them."

The students have informed the university administration about their concerns and officials have assured the students of all possible help while they stay here.

Deve Gowda urges Centre to respond in "humane" manner

Describing the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan as a "difficult moment for India", Janata Dal (S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to respond in a "humane manner".

Taking to Twitter, Gowda, who served as Prime Minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997, said India should develop an independent policy towards Afghanistan, which has now come under the Taliban.

"Reports from Afghanistan show how fear and uncertainty have gripped the country. It is a difficult moment for India and the entire region," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"We have to respond in a human manner besides developing an independent policy of fostering friendship and peace in our neighbourhood," the JD-S supremo added.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the Afghanistan crisis, Karnataka's Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister, V. Sunil Kumar in his tweet stated that the inhuman Taliban has taken over the Afghanistan capital, leading to the suspension of women's rights and the taking over of a radio station that now broadcasts Quran instead of music.

"Such fanaticism is exceeding the extreme limits. I pray for the defeat of fanaticism and the return of democracy," Kumar said, slamming the Talibani regime in his tweet.