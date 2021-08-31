Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a teenage Afghan national at the COVID testing centre at Lakhanpur in Kathua district of the Union Territory (UT). The Afghan teenager was detained while he was trying to enter the UT through Lakhanpur, the gate to Jammu and Kashmir.

The teenager was apprehended amid a high alert sounded by the security agency to foil any attempt of the foreign terrorists trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir after the Taliban took total control over Afghanistan.

Initial reports said that one Afghan national, aged about 17, was detained near COVID-19 testing point Lakhanpur. Before entering J&K, COVID test is a must for those who have not taken two doses of the vaccine. His identity was revealed from his passport and visa.

The detained Afghan national was taken to Lakhanpur Police Station for further inquiry and questioning.

Detained teenager is a brother of an injured Afghan soldier

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua R C Kotwal said that it was too early to arrive at any conclusion. The identity of the detained Afghan teenager has been established as Abdul Rehman, 17, son of Abdul Rashid Rehmani of Kabul Afghanistan.

"During the initial questioning the detained teenager revealed that he is a brother of an Afghan military soldier who is undergoing treatment at R R Hospital New Delhi," SSP said and added that Rehman was apprehended during routine COVID testing early Tuesday morning.

The SSP further said that police have recovered Afghan and Indian currency from the possession of the apprehended teenager. "The detained youth is possessing a passport and visa but we are investigating validity and authenticity of the documents", the SSP said.

Initial reports said that Rehman along with his injured brother had reached Delhi in July this year for treatment. Rehman was attending to his injured brother since their arrival in the Union Capital.

"We are verifying the matter to find out how he reached the entry point of J&K and his purpose etc. It would be premature to draw any conclusion as he is being quizzed", SSP said.

The J&K Police have detained an Afghan national at a time when the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan. The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have already been on a high alert to ensure there is no infiltration of Taliban terrorists into J&K's territory.