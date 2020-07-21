Two Taliban terrorists were shot dead and several others were wounded by an Afghan girl. After having witnessed the brutal murder of her parents who supported the government, Qamar Gul, a teenager who belongs to a village in the central province of Ghor, decided to take revenge from the Taliban terrorists.

The incident happened last week when terrorists rushed in the home of Qamar Gul, a teenager from a village in the central province of Ghor.

A local police head Habiburahman Malekzada told AFP, the fighters were looking for her father, the village chief. Qamar's father was a government supporter, the reason why the Taliban terrorists went to his house and dragged him out while his wife resisted.

The couple were eventually shot dead after being dragged outside their home. Malekzada further said, "Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others,"

After the attack, several other terrorists came after Qamar but this time the villagers and military came to her rescue and expelled them after a gunbattle.

'Power of an Afghan girl'

According to the govt sources, Gul and her younger brother are currently kept at a safer place. Ever since the incident took place, Gul has been celebrated for her heroic act.

A photograph of Gul, wearing a headscarf and holding a machinegun across her lap has gone viral in the past few days. "Hats off to her courage! Well done," wrote Najiba Rahmi on Facebook. "Power of an Afghan girl," wrote another Facebook user Fazila Alizada.

"We know parents are irreplaceable, but your revenge will give you relative peace," said Mohamed Saleh in his post on Facebook.