Bangalore International Airport has recently issued a passenger advisory regarding airspace closures that will significantly impact commercial flight operations from February 5 to 14, 2025. The closures are due to the upcoming Aero India Show, scheduled to take place at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka next month.

During this period, flight operations will be affected as airspace restrictions will be in place for a few hours each day. Passengers travelling through BLR Airport are advised to stay informed and contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules. It is also recommended to stay updated with travel advisories from traffic enforcement agencies for smoother travel to and from the airport.

The airspace closure timings are as follows:

From February 5-8, 2025, the airspace will be closed from 0900-1200 Hrs and 1400-1700 Hrs. On February 9-10, 2025, the closure will be from 0900-1200 Hrs. From February 11-12, 2025, the closure will be from 1400-1600 Hrs. Finally, on February 13-14, 2025, the closure will be from 1200-1500 Hrs, 0900-1200 Hrs, and 1400-1700 Hrs.

Non-veg ban for 26 days near airbase

In addition to the airspace closures, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a 26-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food within a 13-kilometre radius of the airbase, ahead of the Aero Show 2025. The ban, which will be enforced from January 23 to February 17, has sparked controversy among local hoteliers and restaurant owners, who contend that the measure is unscientific and disruptive to their businesses.

PC Rao, President of the Bengaluru Hotel Association, criticised the blanket ban as impractical and unfair. He expressed his disappointment stating, "The actual air show lasts only four days, yet they are imposing a 26-day ban on non-vegetarian food. This is highly unscientific and impossible to implement."