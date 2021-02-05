India concluded the 13th edition of the biennial Aero India 2021, with a spectacular display of strike capabilities and daring manoeuvres by IAF aircraft at the Yelahanka air base in the Bengaluru's outskirts.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will give a boost to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme by signing as more than 200 agreements during an event- Bandhan (the bond) - on the last day of the biennial show on February 5.

Here are some spectacular photos from the celebrated air show event in Bengaluru:

(IANS)