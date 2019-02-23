Around 100 cars were gutted in a massive fire at the parking lot of Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station, which is hosting the Aero India 2019. A cigarette butt thrown on dry grass of the parking lot is suspected to have led to the fire on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze has been reported to be started at 12.30 pm. The damaged vehicles were parked near gate 5 and the damage is yet to be ascertained. Traffic has been snarled at Hebbal to Yelahanka route due to the fire mishap.

Near 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighters were struggling to douse the fire. Thick smoke engulfed the area due to which the air show was temporarily halted. The air show is expected to restart by 2 pm.

The DG of Police in Karnataka State and Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, MN Reddi tweeted about the accident from his official handle saying, "Fire in the open field parking lot of aero show. Nearly 20 cars burnt. Fire fighting operations by Chief Fire Officer and 10 water tenders staff underway".

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)