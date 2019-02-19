With just a day left for the Aero India 2019 air show in Bengaluru, two BAE Systems Hawk trainer jets belonging to Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force crashed at Yelahanka Air Force Station during rehearsals on Tuesday.

Both the pilots had ejected safely, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries. One civilian has also been reported to be injured by the accident. According to the eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 12 pm near the ISRO layout in Yelahanka New Town area. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified.

The plane was reportedly flying at a speed of 400- 500 kmph at the time of the crash, reported Deccan Herald.

The aerobatics team are flying the Hawk mark 132 aircraft for upcoming Aero India, specially configured for the air show. It is a two-seater aircraft, one of the jet had two pilots and the other had only one.

Aero India 2019 is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition organised by the Defence Ministry in Bengaluru. It is one of the biggest air shows in Asia that provides a platform for manufacturers and service providers from the aerospace and aviation industry to meet potential buyers.

The 12th edition of the airshow will be conducted from February 20-24. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the five-day event that is being held at the Yelahanka airforce station.

The aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF that was formed in 1996. The team has since performed numerous aerobatic demonstrations usually with nine aircraft.

A similar incident had happened during the 2015 Aero India when two jets belonging to Czech Republics aerobatic team, Flying Bulls collided with each other during the show.

The aircraft was landed safely and no one was hurt, this is the first incident after that.

#WATCH Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gJHWx6OtSm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

(awaiting further updates)