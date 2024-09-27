Aeon & Trisl celebrates dual victory, showcasing Dubai's premier real estate at the Delhi event.

Landing the prestigious No. 1 ranking at the Emaar Broker Awards for the fourth consecutive run, Aeon & Trisl Group one of the best real estate agencies in the United Arab Emirates has once more generated waves in the property market. The group received accolades at the esteemed Dubai Opera for both its second quarter performance and first half performance. Their triumphant run did not stop there, though; on the same day, Aeon & Trisl also won the title of Damac's Top Performing Agency, so attesting to an amazing twin success. The success underlines Group CEO Mr. Saleem Karsaz's leadership as well as the company's dedication to creativity, quality, and client satisfaction.

Apart from these success, Aeon & Trisl was named the 5th Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty after the sale of a posh 6-bedroom estate valued AED 130 million. These thanks expose the company's will to uphold strict standards and support of its leadership in the real estate industry. At the same time, the company proved to be a Top Performer at the Aldar Honours Awards earlier this year.

"Our success is a direct result of the relentless efforts of our team in pushing the boundaries of what's possible, because of that," said Mr. Saleem Karsaz. Damac's Top Performer not only celebrated Emaar's No. 1 title for its fourth consecutive holding of the title. It underlines not just the strategic planning behind our success but also the efforts of every team member working nonstop to give our customers outstanding value.

Aeon & Trisl's expansion has been mostly driven by Mr. Karsaz's strategic leadership; but, Chief Operating Officer Mr. Baber Shah's operational excellence has also been crucial. "These honors from companies like Emaar, Damac, and Sobha come from combining perfect execution with long-term strategy," Mr. Baber said. "We are in a strong position to keep producing exceptional results and so enhance our position in the real estate market."

Looking ahead, Aeon & Trisl will be organizing an exclusive event in India with Emaar to celebrate the best of Dubai real estate opportunities. The event would take place from 18th through 20th of October 2024 at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. Emaar has always been known for creating iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, which is raising the bar, pushing the quality and innovation levels exponentially, that have made Dubai stand as the world leader of international investment destinations. It will draw attention to an active real estate scene in the city while, above all, really emphasizing the high-potential coastal projects and the investment opportunities with very attractive returns.

Attending the event will be representatives from Aeon & Trisl, Mr. Vineet Varma from the KnS Team and Ali Khan from Mr. Baber Shah's team. Their knowledge will give Indian investors priceless understanding of Dubai's active property market. This event comes at a great time as Dubai keeps providing a suitable environment for real estate investment: India's mild seasonal temperature fits this setting perfectly for investors to investigate fresh prospects.

Aeon & Trisl is also gearing up for more exhibitions across key worldwide markets that include the USA, UK, Europe, Singapore, and East Africa considering growing global interest in Dubai's property market. Head of Global Marketing Mr. Araib Khan said that Leading international real estate scene, Aeon & Trisl offers unmatched expertise in property sales, leasing, and investment advice services and that the company's worldwide expansion strategy is backed by its current offices in the UAE, UK, and Pakistan.

With its latest honours and continuous global activity, Aeon & Trisl has emerged as an extremely important player in the real estate sector. Its further development and success are driven by excellence, creativity, and the success of clients; therefore, a solid foundation is created for even better future performance.

For more information, visit their website.