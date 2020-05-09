'Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures' goes the saying. With the lockdown days getting extended further and further as the Covid-19 toll across the states too increase, people 'locked' inside their homes lookout for all possible ways to do their daily activities.

The most trending among those is definitely the self-hair cutting strategies that from celebrities to the laymen now try out to chop those overgrown shabby locks which but goes horribly and hilariously wrong for most of them!

Haircut tutorials with models

To help people with their at-home haircuts, adult webcam company has come up with 'Sexy Cuts' to get your hair stand at the right attention.

Launched by ImLive , the 'Sexy Cuts' is a unique adult camming experience that pairs users with adult cam models who have a salon or a barbershop experience that can help to provide live guidance while they cut their hair.

Through the new experience, the users looking for haircuts can pair with models who have a soon or barbershop experience. The models will give live video tutorials as the users can watch it and chop their locks like a pro!

The 'Sexy Cute allows users to receive direct consultation from the stylists by way of webcam, interacting with them directly via voice and video chat. They can follow step-by-step instructions, receive direct feedback before/after they cut and/or shave a certain area, etc., all from a scantily clad stylist.

Adrian Stoneman VP of ImLive says "To help men look their best while staying safe, we're excited to offer 'Sexy Cuts,' which will allow our sexy hosts with haircutting experience to provide live, one-on-one guidance and tips. Whether you're looking for direction on how to do a tight fade or you just need an extra set of eyes to ensure your crew cut is even, our beautiful ladies are here to help!"

He also added that there will be over hundreds of hosts to participate in the online hair cut tutorial and the users have to simply set up an account after which they can select a host from the party and take her private.

Haircuts may long from 15 minutes to an hour as depends on the style and length of one's hair – and rates are thereby determined by the hosts and vary.

According to the company, over 250 haircuts were done by Friday afternoon and that more viewers are expected to experiment with their hair locks under the new feature.

Previously, the company had introduced a 'Stay Home, Don't Rate campaign that had also turned viral among its users.