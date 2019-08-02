A lot of people don't easily get to do what they really want to do. But that doesn't stop them from hoping that they will fulfil their aspirations one day. Such is the story of make-up artist Adrian Jacobs. Before stepping into the make-up industry, Adrian first worked as a cabin attendant. His journey from a cabin attendant to owning his own make-up academy will make you never give up on your dreams/

However, when he realised what he truly wants to do, he decided to work on it. When the company for which he was working at stopped operating in Mumbai, Adrian decided it's the right time to do something about his passion for make-up. He enrolled for a make-up course and learned everything about it that will help him make his own space in Bollywood.

Adrian's first client was Dev D actress Mahie Gill. He then worked as a make-up artist for Rajshri Productions. So far, Adrian has worked with gorgeous divas like Parineeti Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Amy Jackson, Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam and many others.

Today, Adrian Jacobs is one of the most trusted and popular make-up artists in the film industry. About his journey, Adrian shared that he had struggled a lot initially. But he didn't give up as he had made up his mind about being a make-up artist.

Adrian Jacobs believes that if one really wants to do something of this sorts, they have to do with all their heart. Once a person is well-versed with their they want and how to go about it, nothing can stop them from being successful.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.