Adobe is all over the news for its Max 2019 conference, where it has unveiled Photoshop to iPad, giving photographers an easy way to edit their work on the go. Adobe is all about pushing creativity to new levels by making software that helps creators achieve what they imagine.

Anyone who uses Adobe products knows that they don't come cheap. But as it turns out, Adobe isn't making it easier for its subscribers to leave. Adobe Creative Cloud plans for individuals start at Rs 676 per month for photography plan, and single apps, but go as high as Rs 4,000 per month for all apps, including Photoshop, Adobe XD, Illustrator and more.

So if you're considering buying Adobe subscription for any of its apps, it's worth pointing out a clause that every new subscriber must be aware of - the cancellation fee if you're planning to end the subscription earlier than your contract.

Adobe users can choose from annual subscription with full payment in advance or pay in part every month. There's also a month-to-month subscription, which works just like any monthly subscription plan. But what subscribers need to be careful about is the annual subscription with the monthly payment option. The fine print attached to it is something you must read before paying up.

Here's what it says:

"If you cancel after 14 days, your service will continue until the end of that month's billing period, and you will be charged an early termination fee of 50% of your remaining contract obligation. For example, if you have 5 months of your contract left when you cancel and you pay $20/month, you have to pay 50% of the $100 remaining balance = $50 early termination fee."

As one user pointed out, the cancellation fee for the annual plan is five times the monthly fee.

In the case of the annual prepaid subscription, users are bound to the apps for the entire duration. Whether or not you use the subscription, the services will continue to work until the end of the contracted term.