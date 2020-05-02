The death of two fine actors in India has left the whole country and to some extent, the world shook. In 2018, India lost one of its finest actors of all time, Sridevi and it's safe to say that Bollywood isn't over any of their deaths yet.

With the tense climate in India over the loss, in Pakistan an anchor Amir Liaquat made an inappropriate joke on the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Sridevi. Liaquat made the joke in the presence of Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui on the show Jeewey Pakistan. Actor Adnan Siddiqui has worked with both Irrfan Khan and Sridevi and went on to post an apology over the joke saying that it had shown not only him and Liaquat but entire Pakistan in a bad light.

Adnan Siddiqui apologises for Amir Liaquat's inappropriate joke on Sridevi and Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan passed away earlier this week on 29th April leaving the country in shock. The actor was one of India's finest talents and love has so far poured in from everywhere. Two years ago, Sridevi an actress who had made her place in the hearts of her fans and loved ones had left the world.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui had worked with Irrfan Khan in the Hollywood film A Mighty Heart in 2007. The actor also worked with Sridevi in the Bollywood film Mom in 2017. Recently the actor had appeared on a show Jeewey Pakistan hosted by Amir Liaquat.

On the show, the host made an inappropriate joke, "You worked in Mom, Sridevi died. Listen to me, you worked with Irrfan Khan and he passed away too. Now, you had received an offer for Mardaani 2, you didn't do it, otherwise, she (Rani Mukherji) too would have died. You received an offer for Jism 2 as well which you didn't do, so these two actresses (Rani Mukherji and Bipasha Basu) owe their lives to you." Liaquat was clearly indicating that whoever, he works with outside the country suffers death.

Following the whole ordeal, Siddiqui shared a statement on Instagram expressing his regret over the matter, "The anchor Amir Liaquat joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it 'hitting below the belt'. It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in a bad light."

He apologised to the families of the two actors and expressed regret on being on the show. The joke has invited a lot of criticism online over the insensitivity shown by the host.