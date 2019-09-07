In a very short span of time, actor Adivi Sesh has succeeded and is one of the finesse stars we have in the present generation. He is considered to be one of the most experimental actors in Telugu cinema and has proved to be one of the most promising stars in the industry.

Adivi Sesh, though has been part of many films, in which he has done some small roles, has failed in garnering all the fame and name that an actor would want to have. But Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise has got a good role for Sesh and he was seen playing the son of Bhallaladeva.

It was Kshanam, which fetched Sesh all the limelight, he has been wanting for a long time. Sesh won numerous award for this film. IIFA Award for Best Screenplay and Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer. Later, Ami Thumi and Goodachari have been blockbuster hits and family entertainers, which have established Sesh as a good actor in Telugu film industry. His recent film Evaru is a super-duper hit and is still running successfully in the theatres.

Sesh is basking on the success of Evaru and is busy shooting for his next film Major, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. This film is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and Sesh will be seen stepping into the shoes of an NSG Commando, who rescues hostages during the 26/11 terror attack that happened in Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Bankrolled by Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment, which is owned by Mahesh Babu, in association with Sony Pictures Productions, Major is a Telugu and Tamil bilingual. The latest news is that Major will be releasing in Hindi too. Sesh himself confirmed this news on his official Twitter account during #AskSesh session. He also added that he will dub for his role in the Hindi version.