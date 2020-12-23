All of us aspire to achieve something big and leave our mark behind in this world, work so hard that success becomes a synonym for our name. But how many of us are willing to take the risk? Success is all but easy, you need patience, perseverance and above all a rock solid will to stay determined towards your goal. Especially if you are someone who is hoping to stand out in the crowd and use the social media platform not only as means of entertainment for yourself but trying to create something that people can relate to and appreciate.

The young and talented Aditya Saini, Co-founder of the Facebook Premier Pages Sarcasm and Sadcasm is one such individual who not only found a path to success at such a young age, but also followed it to witness the grandeur of the page.

Born in 1995, in Mandawa, Rajasthan, Saini has a Bachelor's degree in Arts from Seth Gyaniram Bansidhar Podar College.

"Memes, that is the first thing people look for when they log in to their social media accounts, no matter how bad your day's been, one right meme can make you mood go from 0 to 10." Saini said when asked about what inspired him to start the page in the first place.

Sarcasm and Sadcasm, both the pages have now gone beyond the said boundaries of being just a mere meme page. With over 40 million followers over 40 countries, calling it just a big meme page doesn't do justice to their work. It generates revenue by creating content and also by promoting brands.

"What people often don't realize is that meme is not only something you do because it feels funny, it is an art form, it doesn't matter what people tell you. You can make people think by luring them in with humour and sarcasm (chuckles)."

The entrepreneur aims at achieving a 100 Million followers for his page by 2025, "It seems hard, but we believe in honest work, as long as we know we are putting in our 100%, we will not lower our expectations and work harder than ever to achieve it."

Sarcasm has already worked with brands like McDonald's, Wildstone and Mi and are also getting repeated requests from other well known brands which they look forward to working with in the near future.

"We are looking forward to expanding our team and also plan on doing offline campaigns as well. Sarcasm is already being considered as a reliable and beneficial social media platform by various brands, which indeed is a huge boost for us." says Saini.

Social media is ever changing and one new content is all it takes to replace what used to be popular even seconds ago, Sarcasm and Sadcasm aims at being at the top of their game with young minds at work who closely monitor the demographics and popularity of their content and the preferences of their audience.