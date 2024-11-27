It is International Emmy Awards Day and the world has witnessed many amazing looks since morning. However, this time around it is extra special for Indians since Aditya Roy Kapur and Vir Das are representing the country and doing so extremely fashionably on the global platform. Both the actor and the comedian put their best foot forwards and made brilliant sartorial choices and the internet is definitely pleased with both of them!

Starting with Aditya Roy Kapur who was at the Emmys along with filmmaker Sandeep Modi on behalf of their OTT show 'The Night Manager' which had been nominated for the category of 'Best Drama Series' and was also the only nomination from India. Even though Aditya did not win an award, he did go on to win multiple hearts with his outfit of the day.



Styled by Akshay Tryagi, Aditya was seen sporting customised Falguni Shane Peacock couture wear from "head to toe." The tuxedo and the trousers were tailored to perfection and looked good on the actor. He amped up the simple tuxedo look with a beautiful brooch that celebrated India's rich "culture and heritage." In terms of hair, he rocked his usual gelled curly hair look with a well-groomed beard.

Coming to Vir Das, this year is extra special for him at the Emmys not only because he won an award for comedy last year but also because this was the first time he hosted the award ceremony. The special night of course required a special outfit and he made sure to keep it minimal yet style efficient at the same time. Vir too just like Aditya opted for a homegrown brand to wear to the New York event. He looked crisp and fine in an attire from the shelves of Salooka by Shubangi Bajpai.

Vir's fusion attire consisted of a crisp white chikaankari baandhgala shirt along with a black blazer which was paired with flowy anti-fit black pants. He maintained the cool quotient by accessorising the look with a pair of sneakers but it was the emerald pendant that simply took the cake away.

There were no wins for India at the Emmys this time but both Aditya and Vir were appreciated for sporting outfits designed by Indian designers.