After the massive success of 'Kabir Singh', Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani had announced their joint upcoming projects, including Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Sandeep Vanga directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. And, now the producer duo is all set to make their third film together with the remake of the Tamil hit movie titled 'Thadam'.

Last year, there were rumours of this Hindi remake and it was said that actor Sidharth Malhotra will be starring in the Bollywood film. However, in January this year, it was reported that the 'Student Of The Year 2' actor backed out from the film due to some script issues.

Aditya Roy Kapoor to portray double role?

According to the latest reports, actor Aditya Roy Kapoor has been signed to play the lead role of the Hindi remake of the action-thriller co-starring actress Mrunal Thakur. But, she won't be Aditya's love interest in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen portraying a double role for the very first time in this film in two completely different avatars.

Sharing his excitement, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

Film based on true events

Reports stated that ever since the Tamil film was released in 2019, producer Murad Khetani was extremely keen to remake the film for the Hindi audience. The producer had said that "when I watched 'Thadam' I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the masses. Soon after I reached out to the Tamil makers and acquired the rights of making this film in Hindi. When I shared the story with Bhushanji, he came on board immediately." Speaking about Aditya Roy Kapoor, he said that the film needed a strong personality like the actor and thus, he was approached for the project.

Directed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is based on true events and is reportedly planned to go on floors in September 2021. The original Tamil film starred Arun Vijay in the lead role with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep playing other significant characters.

When asked about the latest association with Murad Khetani and working again with Aditya Roy Kapur, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "When Murad Bhai shared the idea of the Hindi remake of Thadam I was excited as it had received a lot of acclaim down south. Working with like-minded people is always fun, that is why I like collaborating with Murad Bhai. The last film we did with Aditya was an action film and everyone loved him in that role. We all mutually agreed he will fit the characters in this as well".